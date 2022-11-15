Wayne State College Remains #2 In Final Regular Season Top 25 Poll, Host Central Region Tournament November 18 – 20

Funeral Services for Gary L. Hansen, age 65, of Wakefield, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Interment will be at Laurel Cemetery, Laurel. He passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Memorials may be directed to the Hansen family for later designation. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

WAKEFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO