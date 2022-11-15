Wayne State College Remains #2 In Final Regular Season Top 25 Poll, Host Central Region Tournament November 18 – 20

Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Mavericks Go On 26-Point Scoring Run, Win Second Half Battle In Frozen Temps
MANKATO, MN – It was an all-regular season rematch during the opening round of the Super Region 4 NCAA DII football playoffs. From Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota, #3 Minnesota State-Mankato welcomed in #6 Wayne State College Saturday afternoon. After being tied 3-3 at half, Minnesota State-Mankato went on...
Wildcat Cross Country Region Results
JOPLIN, MO – Members of the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country program concluded their season in regional competition. From the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Missouri Saturday afternoon, WSC competed in the Central Region Cross Country Championships. The Wayne State College women...
Central Regional Volleyball Day One Scores, All-NSIC Semifinal
WAYNE – A total of eight top 25 NCAA Division II volleyball teams put on a show for northeast Nebraskans. From Rice Auditorium in Wayne, #1 seed (#2 DII) Wayne State College concluded with the night cap Friday evening in the NCAA Central Region Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats opened...
NSIC South Division Meeting Between Wayne State And Minnesota State To Open Super Region 4 Playoffs
MANKATO, MN – For just the second time in program history the Wayne State College football team will be competing in the postseason as the ‘Cats drew a league opponent who has been a powerhouse ever since joining the conference. From Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota, WSC will...
Wildcat Men Prevail At UNK, Janssen And Mohr Both Drop 20+
KEARNEY – An in-state DII men’s basketball showcase took over Saturday afternoon for Wayne State College. From the Health & Sports Center in Kearney, the Wildcat men traveled to Nebraska-Kearney. Wayne State College secured their third straight win thanks to a 77-67 road victory at UNK. WSC is...
Schlines, Syvrud Named Academic All-District In Women’s Soccer
WAYNE – A pair of Wayne State College women’s soccer players were named to the 2022 Academic All-District team selected by College Sports Communicators. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat representatives were Chloe Schlines and Annika Syvrud. The College Sports Communicators Academic All-America program recognizes...
Beller Earns Central Region Player Of The Year Honor; Brahmer, Cada Also Listed
WAYNE – A trio of Wayne State College volleyball players have been recognized among the Central Region ahead of this weekend’s tournament. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller was announced Thursday morning as the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year as voted on by sports information directors in the Central Region. Two other Wildcats also received D2CCA All-Central Region honors as sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was voted First Team while junior outside hitter Kelsie Cada was a Second Team honoree.
Wayne High Girls Looking For More Improvement, Talented Youth
WAYNE – In about two weeks, the Wayne High girls basketball team will open their 2022-23 season. Earlier this week marked the first official NSAA practices as the Blue Devils enter year number two under head coach Aaron Carlson. Week one of practices have been set aside for fundamentals.
WSC Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Brings Home Awards from Conference
WAYNE – A total of nine Wayne State College students traveled to Chicago for the 39th annual Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) Conference held in late October. According to a release from Director of College Relations, Jay Collier, the Wayne State College’s Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) chapter was awarded the “Best Cross Campus Innovation and Networking” second place award. The group was also recognized as one of the top five CEO Global Chapters of the Year.
Gary Hansen
Funeral Services for Gary L. Hansen, age 65, of Wakefield, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Interment will be at Laurel Cemetery, Laurel. He passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Memorials may be directed to the Hansen family for later designation. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Planetarium, Laser Shows Scheduled For November 18 – 19; Final Weekend
WAYNE – The final weekend of fall planetarium and laser shows will conclude November 18 – 19. According to a release from WSC, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium offers shows every weekend featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space and From Earth to the Universe.
Ponca State Park Weekend Events
PONCA – A trio of events will take place at Ponca State Park this weekend. According to a release, open Saturday morning with ‘Gobblers Galore’ between 10 – 10:45 a.m. Participants will learn about turkey life, history, habitat, coloration and other turkey trivia. Plan on meeting in front of the Resource and Education Center for this free event.
