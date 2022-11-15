Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going
Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
Florida Weekly
Jay & Patty Baker offer $20 million match gift to NCH earmarked for orthopedics
The NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week
The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
Florida Weekly
Free mosquito traps available in Hurricane Nicole aftermath
Free mosquito traps are available to Collier County’s residents in the wake of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Collier Mosquito Control District received the residential traps as a donation from Inzecto and is working with community partners to distribute them to the public. A list of pick-up locations is provided below.
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
floridaweekly.com
Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in South Fort Myers
Pulte Homes has announced plans for Addison Square, an intimate gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in a sought-after area of South Fort Myers close to dining, shopping, entertainment, Gulf of Mexico beaches and I-75. Opening summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, Addison Square’s consumer-inspired homes from the $500s will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites nestled along a large central lake.
Record numbers for Thanksgiving meal distribution amid Ian recovery
St. Matthew’s House and its partners helped feed a record 1,501 families at today’s Hope For The Holidays turkey distribution at First Baptist Church of Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure
A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
Marconews.com
Sarasota judge awards $3 million to Gabby Petito's family in wrongful death lawsuit
A Sarasota County judge Thursday awarded Gabby Petito’s family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie. The wrongful death lawsuit is separate from the negligence lawsuit Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt filed against Laundrie’s parents. That case is expected to go to trial next August.
Trio busted for looting Southwest Florida business
Florida Weekly
Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities
Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
NBC 2
SWFL homeowners growing frustrated with Hurricane Ian insurance claim runaround
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Homeowners across southwest Florida are struggling to get fair adjustments from their insurance companies. James Wells lives off Wilshire Road in Fort Myers and says his insurance company has gone radio silent in the last few weeks. “Claim was filed. Still waiting. Haven’t heard anything....
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park
The city of Marco Island will be hosting a joining event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of Veterans Community Park. The event is from 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. At 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bank of America chosen for Lee County hurricane recovery line of credit
The Lee County Board of Commissioners approved Bank of America to provide funding for a $150 million revolving line of credit for Hurricane Ian recovery and mitigation. The funding will provide cash flow for recovery and mitigation of damages, including debris removal, emergency response and replacement or repair of governmental property that was damaged or destroyed. The decision comes after an Oct. 18 meeting where the board authorized the county manager to proceed with a bank selection for a line of credit not to exceed $500 million.
