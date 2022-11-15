ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

No DoorDash Service Available In Buffalo

There’s been a serious debate over if it’s morally acceptable to order delivery during a snowstorm. If you do, you should be courteous, tip heavily, and expect your food to arrive much longer than usual. Unfortunately for hungry Buffalo residents, one popular delivery app is off the table...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Surprisingly, Major News Network Doesn’t Know Where Buffalo Is

Come on, guys…how do you not know where Buffalo, New York, is located?. The massive winter storm hitting the Buffalo area has been a headline on several major news outlets across the country. Western New York hasn’t seen this much snow in such a short amount of time in many years. Between the staggering amount of snow projected and the relocation of the Buffalo Bills game to Ford Field in Detriot, naturally, major news outlets consider this storm a major story to feature on their broadcasts.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm

We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Recently Bought $400 Worth of Pizza from WNY Pizzeria

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. Even though the game is scheduled for 1 pm this Sunday, there is still obvious uncertainty on whether or not the game gets moved, due to the incoming lake effect snowstorm that will strike Buffalo and Western New York tonight and through Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Day To Open Backyard Rinks In New York State

Ready for winter? Love the snow? If you hate the cold and snow, there is bad news. Mother Nature is making plans for Old Man Winter to return and it won't be long before he gets here. But perhaps it is time to look at the winter and cold weather differently? Maybe a new hobby or project is in store?
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Snow Storm Looks Like The Buffalo Bills Logo?

Up to 6 feet of snow is expected in the Buffalo and Western New York region. Does the storm look familiar to Bills fans?. By all accounts, this is going to be a BIG snowstorm in WNY from 11-17 through the Bills and Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, 11-20. Forecasts are predicting as much as six feet of snow in parts of the region, and it's all coming down Thursday and Friday. It'll begin in the southern part of WNY Thursday and then make its way to the city on Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lifesaving Tasks For Homeowners In Western New York

The schools are closing, the snow is falling and you have all the groceries you need! Let it snow!! But are you truly ready and prepared for heavy snow at your home or business? There are at least two tasks that you need to remember that could save your life or the life of someone in your family.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Store Out Of Rock Salt? 5 Things To Use Instead

Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

