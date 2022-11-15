Up to 6 feet of snow is expected in the Buffalo and Western New York region. Does the storm look familiar to Bills fans?. By all accounts, this is going to be a BIG snowstorm in WNY from 11-17 through the Bills and Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, 11-20. Forecasts are predicting as much as six feet of snow in parts of the region, and it's all coming down Thursday and Friday. It'll begin in the southern part of WNY Thursday and then make its way to the city on Friday.

