What's happening with the Nora District? And a $218 million single-family home?!?

So, we had a hurricane last week - an unusual, weird, oddball of a storm 🥱- but what do you know? Real estate news just kept coming because it's South Florida and really, what else is there? 🍕

I was all set to promote one of my stories, because this girl needs some clicks too, folks, but instead, I logged on to find another gobsmacker of an article by luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz.

You see, there's this island that's attached to The Island (Palm Beach) that has a $218 million single-family home on it under construction. It seems like there's more money over there than in King Tut's tomb, Liz Taylor's jewelry box and the Lost Dutchman Mine, which is fine but unfathomable to us commoners on the mainland.

And then, just when I thought, well now I can get some eyeballs on my story, nope, senior real estate reporter Alexandra Clough has an update on the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (come on, sing it with me) Nora District that has everyone absolutely buzzing🧨 with anticipation.

You know the story - old warehouses on the railroad tracks become a hipster paradise of microbrews and vaping. But there's more, so much more.

And you can't miss Liz Balmaseda's picks for Palm Beach County's best restaurants for Thanksgiving.

Then, after all that real estate and restaurant news, if you can stand to read my little old piece about a developer paying $29 million for some condos he's going to tear down, it would be much appreciated. Thank you. 😘

$218 million Palm Beach home on a private island is such a steal

Developer Todd Michael Glaser does not do cheap. He doesn't even do expensive, he does over-the-top luxury glamour homes that appeal to the Grey Poupon lover and Rolls-Royce Boat Tail 💲💲💲 owners of the world.

And for those lucky folks who can afford that kind of life, he's now got a home on the market that he's finishing up on Tarpon Island - Palm Beach's only private island. Read the deets in Darrell Hofheinz's story.

The Nora District just keeps getting more exciting and enticing

We've all been waiting for details on the Nora District and Alexandra Clough has the scoop with news of a chic new hotel that will be a draw for people wanting to stay in heart of what may become the hippest part of downtown West Palm Beach.

Right now, the Nora District, which is short for North Railroad Avenue, is still mostly aging warehouses, but soon it will come alive with restaurants and bars and people eating and drinking and being merry. How soon? You'll have to read the story to find out.

They spent $29 million on 22 condo units just to tear them down

Waterfront is at such a premium in Palm Beach County that developers were salivating all over themselves to get to buy a clutch of dilapidated 60-year-old condo units on the beach in Ocean Ridge.

Five offers were made. One was accepted. Like Thunderdome - two men enter, one man leaves - but, you know, more sophisticated and tidy.

What's up with The Ambassador and Vlad Dorian's $147.6 million Palm Beach purchase?

It's another whopper of a sale on Palm Beach's south end but the details of luxury-hotel company Aman's plans are so far scant.

Find out what Darrell Hofheinz knows about the aging Ambassador property and Aman's goal for global expansion and a worldwide takeover that will have us all eating caviar and drinking champagne🍾. OK, I made that last part up, but a girl can dream, right?

As Darrell writes: A new super luxury hotel opened in August in New York by Aman with entry-level suites starting at $3,700 a night.

What's going on with all the single-family home rentals in El Cid, Prospect Park and SoSo?

Am I alone in noticing that there are a lot of For Rent signs going up on homes that were purchased during the pandemic in some of West Palm Beach's most sought-after neighborhoods? Are they short-term rentals or seasonal? Were they just investments that the owner never expected to live in? Is the rental market saturated? Did they know what the taxes would be on non-homesteaded properties? Ouch.

I'm working on a story and am looking for sources/help. If you know what's up, fill me in. 😉 Please.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

