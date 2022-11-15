ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's happening with the Nora District? And a $218 million single-family home?!?

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sk2Yp_0jBN9bL700

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.

So, we had a hurricane last week - an unusual, weird, oddball of a storm 🥱- but what do you know? Real estate news just kept coming because it's South Florida and really, what else is there? 🍕

I was all set to promote one of my stories, because this girl needs some clicks too, folks, but instead, I logged on to find another gobsmacker of an article by luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz.

You see, there's this island that's attached to The Island (Palm Beach) that has a $218 million single-family home on it under construction. It seems like there's more money over there than in King Tut's tomb, Liz Taylor's jewelry box and the Lost Dutchman Mine, which is fine but unfathomable to us commoners on the mainland.

And then, just when I thought, well now I can get some eyeballs on my story, nope, senior real estate reporter Alexandra Clough has an update on the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (come on, sing it with me) Nora District that has everyone absolutely buzzing🧨 with anticipation.

You know the story - old warehouses on the railroad tracks become a hipster paradise of microbrews and vaping. But there's more, so much more.

And you can't miss Liz Balmaseda's picks for Palm Beach County's best restaurants for Thanksgiving.

Then, after all that real estate and restaurant news, if you can stand to read my little old piece about a developer paying $29 million for some condos he's going to tear down, it would be much appreciated. Thank you. 😘

$218 million Palm Beach home on a private island is such a steal

Developer Todd Michael Glaser does not do cheap. He doesn't even do expensive, he does over-the-top luxury glamour homes that appeal to the Grey Poupon lover and Rolls-Royce Boat Tail 💲💲💲 owners of the world.

And for those lucky folks who can afford that kind of life, he's now got a home on the market that he's finishing up on Tarpon Island - Palm Beach's only private island. Read the deets in Darrell Hofheinz's story.

The Nora District just keeps getting more exciting and enticing

We've all been waiting for details on the Nora District and Alexandra Clough has the scoop with news of a chic new hotel that will be a draw for people wanting to stay in heart of what may become the hippest part of downtown West Palm Beach.

Right now, the Nora District, which is short for North Railroad Avenue, is still mostly aging warehouses, but soon it will come alive with restaurants and bars and people eating and drinking and being merry. How soon? You'll have to read the story to find out.

They spent $29 million on 22 condo units just to tear them down

Waterfront is at such a premium in Palm Beach County that developers were salivating all over themselves to get to buy a clutch of dilapidated 60-year-old condo units on the beach in Ocean Ridge.

Five offers were made. One was accepted. Like Thunderdome - two men enter, one man leaves - but, you know, more sophisticated and tidy.

What's up with The Ambassador and Vlad Dorian's $147.6 million Palm Beach purchase?

It's another whopper of a sale on Palm Beach's south end but the details of luxury-hotel company Aman's plans are so far scant.

Find out what Darrell Hofheinz knows about the aging Ambassador property and Aman's goal for global expansion and a worldwide takeover that will have us all eating caviar and drinking champagne🍾. OK, I made that last part up, but a girl can dream, right?

As Darrell writes: A new super luxury hotel opened in August in New York by Aman with entry-level suites starting at $3,700 a night.

What's going on with all the single-family home rentals in El Cid, Prospect Park and SoSo?

Am I alone in noticing that there are a lot of For Rent signs going up on homes that were purchased during the pandemic in some of West Palm Beach's most sought-after neighborhoods? Are they short-term rentals or seasonal? Were they just investments that the owner never expected to live in? Is the rental market saturated? Did they know what the taxes would be on non-homesteaded properties? Ouch.

I'm working on a story and am looking for sources/help. If you know what's up, fill me in. 😉 Please.

Live lightly.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com.

Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

Comments / 1

BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting

1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
