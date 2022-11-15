Read full article on original website
SBF Cashed Out $300M Following $420M FTX Fundraiser in 2021: Report
The former exchange CEO said at the time the money was to cover personal expenses when he bought Binance’s stake. A new report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that the disgraced founder and former CEO of FTX took over 70% of the funds gathered from a funding round in October last year.
FTX’s Beginning of the End Traced Back to This Alameda Tweet: Analysis
Alameda’s CEO made a suspicious offer to CZ, which the latter ultimately refused. After Hacktober, which saw countless DeFi projects being exploited for hundreds of millions of dollars in total, November was expected to be a calmer month for crypto. However, that was not the case as the industry saw one of the fastest, loudest, and most shocking deterioration of a giant – FTX.
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Reportedly Bought $10M of FTT in Acquisition Deal With FTX
Anthony Scaramucci invested $10 million into FTT when FTX Venture acquired a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital. SkyBridge Capital, the asset management firm of American millionaire investor Anthony Scaramucci, sold 30% stakes to the now-bankrupt Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire FTX in September before the exchange’s sudden liquidity crisis earlier this month at an undisclosed amount.
Telegram to Receive $10M for TON Blockchain Effort
The Open Network (TON) ecosystem secured a backer in the form of digital asset market maker, DWF Labs. As part of its partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs has announced a commitment to allocate $10 million to support the TON ecosystem. According to the press release shared with CryptoPotato,...
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Future Kraken CEO Lashes Out at FTX ‘Thieves’
This is not the first time Kraken Leadership has spoken out against FTX and its former CEO. As the public opinion of former crypto hotshot Sam Bankman-Fried continues to wane, criticism aimed at him and his business is only growing fiercer. Jesse Powell, Kraken’s current CEO, who will be stepping...
Tether Ensures No Risk From USDT on Solana, SOL Tanks Further
Leading crypto companies such as Tether are scrambling to reassure users that their products and services are free of FTX and Alameda contagion. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has ensured that there are no risks from USDT on the Solana network. On Nov. 18, Tether issued a statement...
New FTX CEO Blasts Management Practices Under Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX’s newly appointed CEO believes the exchange suffered a “complete failure of corporate controls” while making some astonishing revelations. John J. Ray III may have unwounded major corporate failures, but in over four decades of legal and restructuring experience, he claims to have never seen such “unprecedented” management failures as in the case of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange under Sam Bankman-Fried’s tenure.
Web3 Platform Toon Finance Tops CoinMarketCap’s Search List
The cryptocurrency industry has long outgrown its initial phase that came over a decade ago with the launch of the Bitcoin blockchain. There’re countless projects, websites, companies, and everything in between representing the world of digital assets. The largest industry website is CoinMarketCap, owned by the world’s biggest crypto...
Alameda, FTX in the Spotlight, BTC Loses $17K as Contagion Spreads: This Week’s Recap
This week brought more shocking news related to SBF’s cryptocurrency empire, which tumbled recently. After the previous week, which saw the deterioration of one of the largest crypto exchanges, this one was significantly less volatile in terms of price movements but quite eventful for reports popping left and right that revealed intriguing information regarding SBF, FTX, Alameda, and other involved parties.
Grayscale Says No To Proof of Reserves
Grayscale said it will not follow the trend and perform a proof of reserves because it would no be the safest thing to do. The cryptocurrency industry was built on top of one slogan: “don’t trust, verify.” But Grayscale is different from the rest of the cryptocurrency-related businesses.
Revolut Distances Itself from FTX While Pushing for Crypto: Report
Several crypto firms have been affected by the fiasco and many of them are now revealing their exposure to it. After Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, exchanges are rushing to soothe the nerves of infuriated investors. Digital banking firm, Revolut is the latest one to distance itself from FTX.
Multiple Exchanges Delist USDC and USDT on Solana
Exchanges like Binance, BitMEX, and OKX are limiting deposits and withdrawals for Solana’s top stablecoins, without explanation. Numerous major exchanges are disabling deposits and/or withdrawals for Solana-based variants of the top two stablecoins, USDT and USDC. The wave of delistings follows Solana’s major price crash in the wake of...
Confidential Doc Reveals Genesis Sought $1B Emergency Loan From Investors: WSJ
The company never got the fund it requested. Crypto lending firm – Genesis – reportedly sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before notifying its clients of suspending redemptions this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the confidential fundraising document stated that the company needed...
Ethereum Avoids a Lower Low, But is the Worst Over? (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s resilience has been one of the significant talking points during the recent market crash as opposed to Bitcoin, ETH’s price has not created a new lower low. However, more downside could be expected if the price fails to break a key resistance level. Technical Analysis. Technical Analysis...
If Binance or Tether Collapse, it’s Game Over for Crypto, DOGE’s Founder Says
An eventual crash of Binance or Tether could cause a “big mega mondo market crash,” Shibetoshi Nakamoto assumed. Dogecoin’s Shibetoshi Nakamoto believes a potential crash of the crypto exchange Binance or the stablecoin-issuer Tether could severely destabilize the entire industry. He also advised people to do appropriate...
Bitcoin Failed at $17K, Solana Drops Another 5% (Market Watch)
Solana’s issues have only deepened in the past 24 hours with another price drop. Bitcoin initiated another run toward $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks and has retraced by a few hundred dollars. The altcoins are quite calm on a daily scale. Solana, though, continues to lose value...
$11K or $9K: Bitcoin’s Expected Bottom Based on Previous Bear Markets
If history is any indication, bitcoin could be primed for more price slumps. The past year or so has not been kind to the primary cryptocurrency, following many industry and macroeconomic adversities. Even though the asset has lost roughly 80% of its value since the all-time high last November, some...
Did Bitcoin Bottom or Is Another Drop to $15K in Play? (BTC Price Analysis)
It’s clear that the market remains fearful of potential contagion from the FTX fallout. As a result, market participants are offloading their assets from the exchanges, which might trigger the last phase of this bearish cycle’s capitulation. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The market has likely...
SBF Should Stop Tweeting and Fix his Issues, CZ Says
“I think only a psychopath can write that tweet,” CZ said regarding one of SBF’s recent public messages. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of the world’s leading crypto exchange Binance – advised Sam Bankman-Fried to refrain from dropping misleading messages on Twitter and instead focus on his colossal problems with FTX.
