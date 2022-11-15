Read full article on original website
New Mexico backs 3.5GW SunZia US wind projects
Pattern Energy’s 3.5GW SunZia Wind Projects have received two unanimous approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The projects will be sited in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties, New Mexico and construction is to start in mid-2023. Once complete, it will be the largest wind project in...
AEP to buy three wind farms in Kansas and Texas
Public Service Company of Oklahoma, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), is seeking approval for the acquisition of three new wind farms, totalling 553MW, as part of its effort to protect customers from high energy costs. The three projects, together with three solar facilities the company also plans to...
