Copyright Explained: Definition, Types, and How It Works

Copyright is a form of intellectual property in which the physical expression of an idea or piece of creative work is legally protected from copying and redistribution by the author, their publisher, or anyone else. Every type of copyrighted work has what’s called a “copyright owner” that owns the rights to this ownership. The copyright owner determines who the exclusive rights holder is, and that holder then decides who the public can have access to copies of the work, what may or may not be copied from it, or which uses it can be put toward and for what purpose.
