Synspective and GCRS Announce Partnership for SAR Satellite-Based Risk Analysis Solutions in South Asia

Echologics Introduces the New Valve-Based Leak Monitoring Sensor
ATLANTA – Echologics, LLC has announced the launch of the new EchoShore®-DXe acoustic leak monitoring sensor, a new valve-based sensor that extends the leak monitoring capabilities of the Echologics EchoShore-DX system. The EchoShore-DXe sensor can attach to virtually any access point in a water distribution network – and works in tandem with the EchoShore-DX hydrant-based sensors – so utilities can get coverage where they need it.
Tyler P. Jones to Lead WSP USA’s Water National Business Line
AUSTIN — Tyler P. Jones has been named Water national business line executive at WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Jones will assume his leadership position on Jan. 1, 2023. In his new role, Jones will direct the development and implementation of WSP’s U.S. growth...
Toyota Joins The Water Council’s WAVE Program
WAVE will help Toyota boost its water stewardship performance & reporting. Milwaukee, WI – The Water Council is pleased to announce Toyota Motor North America has signed onto The Water Council’s WAVE program, enhancing its commitment to water stewardship by developing meaningful strategies, goals and actions around water use.
Bruynzeel: 90% CO2 savings possible on buildings
PANNINGEN, Netherlands – According to the UN¹ buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. Bruynzeel’s smart mobile storage systems can reduce the footprint of buildings by 50%. Compared to new construction (or extensions), this can result in a 90% reduction of a building’s CO2 emissions. Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. Bruynzeel, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, is itself climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, Green House Gas protocol 2). This has been researched and confirmed by Deloitte. In addition, Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi3) to achieve ‘Net Zero’ for Scope 1,2 and 3 by 2045. It’s Bruynzeel’s ambition as ‘the footprint reduction company’ to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in our industry in the coming years.
