Des Moines — Joseph Allen Barksdale, the founder of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies, passed way November 16 at Taylor House Hospice. Barksdale started a food business in 1975 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. In 1993, he added chocolate chip cookies to the menu, and they quickly became a big hit at the fairgrounds. Barksdale then became known as the “Cookie Man”. In 2019 his family gave the business to the people of Iowa, so the cookies could continue to be part of the Iowa State Fair.

