Bitter, near-record cold to start the weekend in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Arctic air will be settling into place, leading to the potential for record temperatures and wind chills near zero. Multiple storm systems have carved out a path for cold air to move into eastern Iowa. Two cold fronts will draw down air from the arctic circle for the weekend.
Joseph Allen Barksdale, famous for Iowa State Fair cookie empire, dies at 95
Des Moines — Joseph Allen Barksdale, the founder of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies, passed way November 16 at Taylor House Hospice. Barksdale started a food business in 1975 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. In 1993, he added chocolate chip cookies to the menu, and they quickly became a big hit at the fairgrounds. Barksdale then became known as the “Cookie Man”. In 2019 his family gave the business to the people of Iowa, so the cookies could continue to be part of the Iowa State Fair.
Mount Vernon, Williamsburg end their seasons with title game losses
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Mount Vernon and Williamsburg came up short in their quests for a State championship on Friday. The Mustangs surrendered an epic 4th quarter comeback to Harlan, losing 30-23. And Williamsburg lost a slugfest to CL/GLR 10-6. It was the first loss of the season for both teams.
Drake women beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake (2-1). Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%.
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
'Smishing' the latest texting scam agencies warning Iowans about
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's credit union industry is warning everyone of a spike in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
