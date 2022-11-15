ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brian Daboll regrets outburst following Jack Anderson penalty

By John Fennelly
 5 days ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll went off on reserve offensive lineman Jack Anderson on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The tirade came after Anderson committed a false start penalty that took the Giants out of a chance to convert on a fourth-and-1 opportunity.

On Monday afternoon, a much calmer Daboll walked reporters through his mindset.

“You see it after and you’re like, ‘I wish I didn’t do that,’ sometimes. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, and I’ve told Jack that. I talk to my players all the time or my coaches,” Daboll said.

“There’re some things that I like to help but I can’t help sometimes, probably how I was raised. I’ll even get that way with myself. I talk to myself when I think I’ve made a dumb decision or do something that I shouldn’t have done. Again, I don’t think about it. It just happens naturally and we’re in a critical situation of the game. Fourth-and-1 that we were going to go for it, again I understand mistakes happen and I’ve got a lot of confidence in Jack just like I do all the other players. At that particular time, I (was) just, not happy and whatever I say I say. I think I apologized later.”

Daboll says he lives in the moment at times (“whatever I’m feeling, I do”) and was asked if he ‘circles back’ with the affected player or players.

“No doubt about that because it’s a relationship driven business too,” he said. “Look, I’ve made plenty of mistakes and I’m hard on myself. I understand that got caught on camera. Do I like it? No. There’re times where I say, ‘Man I wish I was a little more laid back?’ Probably. But that’s me.”

When asked if he ever yelled back at himself he said, “Probably, yeah. I don’t mind it when other guys yell back either.”

Giant fans don’t mind the yelling. At 7-2, Daboll is the leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year and older Giant fans will recall another successful head coach who did his share of shouting, Hall of Famer Bill Parcells.

