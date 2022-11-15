Read full article on original website
informedinfrastructure.com
Tyler P. Jones to Lead WSP USA’s Water National Business Line
AUSTIN — Tyler P. Jones has been named Water national business line executive at WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Jones will assume his leadership position on Jan. 1, 2023. In his new role, Jones will direct the development and implementation of WSP’s U.S. growth...
The 100 power players, activists, and pioneers shaping the future of business, from sustainability to emerging tech to real estate
Finalists include Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia; justice seeker Josh Stein; and real-estate visionary Akilah Watkins.
informedinfrastructure.com
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Partners with Taylor & Francis To Connect Policymakers and Practitioners with the Latest Research
New Open Access Special Issue of Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure Launching Today at COP. Leading knowledge services provider Taylor & Francis has announced it is partnering with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to deliver a program of services designed to reach expert communities. This will enable CDRI to innovate and demonstrate evidence-based approaches for designing and implementing disaster resilient infrastructure systems.
informedinfrastructure.com
DFI Educational Trust Awards Stanley Merjan and George J. Tamaro Civil Engineering Scholarships
Hawthorne, N.J.: Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded scholarships from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York (CCNY) Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund and the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The students were recognized at the 15th DFI Educational Trust Gala in New York on November 3.
informedinfrastructure.com
Bruynzeel: 90% CO2 savings possible on buildings
PANNINGEN, Netherlands – According to the UN¹ buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. Bruynzeel’s smart mobile storage systems can reduce the footprint of buildings by 50%. Compared to new construction (or extensions), this can result in a 90% reduction of a building’s CO2 emissions. Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. Bruynzeel, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, is itself climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, Green House Gas protocol 2). This has been researched and confirmed by Deloitte. In addition, Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi3) to achieve ‘Net Zero’ for Scope 1,2 and 3 by 2045. It’s Bruynzeel’s ambition as ‘the footprint reduction company’ to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in our industry in the coming years.
