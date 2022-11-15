Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm
Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
Any Part Of Buffalo, New York Spared By Lake Effect?
Since the latest “snowvember” storm hit parts of Western New York early Thursday, people have been sharing pictures of the snow from various parts of the area on social media. This video is just one of many that have been shared over the last few days. However, there...
No DoorDash Service Available In Buffalo
There’s been a serious debate over if it’s morally acceptable to order delivery during a snowstorm. If you do, you should be courteous, tip heavily, and expect your food to arrive much longer than usual. Unfortunately for hungry Buffalo residents, one popular delivery app is off the table...
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
Buffalo Restaurant Ranks Food Network’s ‘Best Pastas in The Country’
One Buffalo 'famous' restaurant has been ranked in the Food Network's 'Best Pastas in The Country' list. Add another award to the Buffalo food scene. Where do you think it is? The first clue is that the specific dish that the Food Network judged was Spaghetti Parmesan. Who in Buffalo has a legit Spaghetti Parm?
Tasting Table
Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s
For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots
A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
Buffalo, New York Suburbs Getting Massive Snow [PHOTOS]
The snow storm that we have all been waiting for is here and not slowing down. The forecast called for up to three feet of snow and it seems like we already have that from over night here in the Hamburg area. The warm water in Lake Erie has created...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Lake effect snow lands! Heavy, defined band of lake snow targets southern portion of Buffalo and suburbs
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History
We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
Elf On A Shelf? Try Blue Cheese On A…?
It only makes sense to have a blue cheese version of “Elf on a Shelf,” especially if there’s going to be a ranch one. The songs always say that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “he knows when you’re awake,” but how does he really know?
Crazy Viral Photos of Highmark Stadium Buried in Lake Effect Snow
The Buffalo Bills will not be playing their week 11 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Instead, the game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, due to the lake effect snowstorm that is dumping a massive amount of snow in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo and the southtowns.
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm
We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
How To Keep Food Safe During Winter Storm Power Outage In Buffalo
The lake effect winter snowstorm that is currently affecting Buffalo and Western New York has already caused the power to go out in West Seneca. Thankfully, power was restored pretty quickly to those people. As more snow is expected today, Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 18, 2022, more power outages are a real possibility.
