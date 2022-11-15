ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm

Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
No DoorDash Service Available In Buffalo

There’s been a serious debate over if it’s morally acceptable to order delivery during a snowstorm. If you do, you should be courteous, tip heavily, and expect your food to arrive much longer than usual. Unfortunately for hungry Buffalo residents, one popular delivery app is off the table...
Tasting Table

Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s

For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
J.M. Lesinski

Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots

A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
96.1 The Breeze

Elf On A Shelf? Try Blue Cheese On A…?

It only makes sense to have a blue cheese version of “Elf on a Shelf,” especially if there’s going to be a ranch one. The songs always say that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “he knows when you’re awake,” but how does he really know?
96.1 The Breeze

5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm

We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
