Hoisington, KS

Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open

The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting

The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport

ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injured when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Umphres: Two weeks as GBRC director, ‘So far, so good’

It’s been just over two weeks with Chris Umphres as the executive director at the Great Bend Recreation Commission, to which Umphres states, “so far so good.”. Umphres took over as director Nov. 1 following the retirement of Diann Henderson. Henderson worked with the Recreation Commission for more than 40 years and was the director since 2006.
GREAT BEND, KS
USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation

Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Ellinwood's Christkindl Market kicks off Christmas season Dec. 4

A round of frozen precipitation earlier this week served as a cold reminder: Christmas really is just around the corner. The city of Ellinwood will start the season early with its annual Christkindl Market on Dec. 4. Ellinwood Chamber Board Member Jennifer Klepper said there will be various festive activities beginning at 1 p.m. that Sunday.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart

In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)

BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Great Bend Rec gearing up for Santa’s Workshop

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is just over two weeks away from transforming the city auditorium into Santa’s Workshop. The annual event takes place Dec. 5 and children will be able to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy treats and create crafts. Rec Commission Enrichment Director Garet Fitzpatrick said there...
GREAT BEND, KS
