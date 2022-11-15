Read full article on original website
Wolf and Bonner claim victories for 25th ranked Barton Wrestling at UNK Holiday Inn Open
The learning curve continued for the 25th ranked Barton Community College wrestling team Saturday at the UNK Younes Holiday Inn Open held at Kearney, Nebraska. Battling against two and four year levels featuring some of the top NCAA Division II and NAIA programs, the Cougars mended just two victories in the stout double-elimination format compiling a 2-12 day.
Barton Cross Country concludes season NJCAA Championships
Competing for the first time in six years at the NJCAA National Championships, the Barton Community College men's cross country team put a lid on the 2022 season this past weekend at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. Fielding a team on the big stage for the first time...
🎧Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Community College to close for Thanksgiving break
Barton Community College will be closed for Thanksgiving break Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. The college will resume its regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor
The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
Great Bend hospital's grief workshop rescheduled to Monday
Elvis made a blue Christmas sound enchanting. For those suffering from the real blues, the holiday season can be anything but. The University of Kansas Health System's Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice was set to host a grief workshop on Nov. 14. Icy weather pushed that event back to Monday, Nov. 21.
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injured when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Umphres: Two weeks as GBRC director, ‘So far, so good’
It’s been just over two weeks with Chris Umphres as the executive director at the Great Bend Recreation Commission, to which Umphres states, “so far so good.”. Umphres took over as director Nov. 1 following the retirement of Diann Henderson. Henderson worked with the Recreation Commission for more than 40 years and was the director since 2006.
USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation
Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
Ellinwood's Christkindl Market kicks off Christmas season Dec. 4
A round of frozen precipitation earlier this week served as a cold reminder: Christmas really is just around the corner. The city of Ellinwood will start the season early with its annual Christkindl Market on Dec. 4. Ellinwood Chamber Board Member Jennifer Klepper said there will be various festive activities beginning at 1 p.m. that Sunday.
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart
In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
Great Bend Police building relationships with ‘Pizza Thursdays’
When Steve Haulmark was introduced as the next police chief at the Great Bend Police Department in January 2021, he mentioned he wanted to bring an increased presence of community engagement. Haulmark sought ways to speak and meet with groups and create more positive interactions with law enforcement. Partnering with...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)
BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
Great Bend Rec gearing up for Santa’s Workshop
The Great Bend Recreation Commission is just over two weeks away from transforming the city auditorium into Santa’s Workshop. The annual event takes place Dec. 5 and children will be able to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy treats and create crafts. Rec Commission Enrichment Director Garet Fitzpatrick said there...
