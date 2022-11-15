ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
