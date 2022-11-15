Read full article on original website
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Bride Upset After Guests Leave Wedding Early
"I was upset, though I tried not to let it show because my husband was equally upset," recalled the bride.
