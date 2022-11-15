Read full article on original website
Related
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match
News4Jax.com
5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup
It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.
President Biden Calls USMNT Ahead of 2022 World Cup Opener
POTUS gave the team a pep talk before Monday’s first Group B match against Wales.
News4Jax.com
Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing
ASTI – Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his rare personal...
F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was...
Comments / 0