KCBD
Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead in vehicle
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Lea County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs on Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in response to a report of an “unwanted subject” around 4:15 p.m. Deputies found...
KCBD
Optionally Piloted Aircraft delivers food, healthcare to Denver City for Matador Consortium
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While testing drones in healthcare delivery for weight and distance, the Matador Consortium used the opportunity to provide Thanksgiving meal kits as well as flu vaccines to the Denver City community. “It blows my mind,” Christie Gibson, Coordinator for Denver City’s Operation Food Pantry said. “I...
