Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Remarkable Aide Available for Small Businesses in Ulster County

Are you a small business owner? Do you need assistance?. Small businesses are really the backbone of the Hudson Valley and unfortunately they have taken a major hit over the past few years. The amount of different small businesses here is one of the many things that make the Hudson Valley so unique. However, running one can be very stressful and taxing when it comes to finances. One county wants to help out struggling small businesses and is currently accepting applications from them.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
WICCOPEE, NY
kingstonhappenings.org

Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 11/18-11/21

Another weekend full of fun things to do is upon us and you can find music, theater and a wealth of opportunities to support some of our fine local organizations. You can also start to take advantage of markets featuring local products to start your Holiday shopping. Below are some...
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill

The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
WALLKILL, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight

Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular national tool outlet store to open in Kingston area

In the Town of Ulster, a majestic retail building that began as a supermarket and was later converted to an Office Depot will boast a new business come January 2023: Harbor Freight. With over 1,300 locations, Harbor Freight supplies countless contractors and homeowners with the tools they need to get...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

