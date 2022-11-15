ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wrcr.com

“Friends of Recovery Rockland” to Host Friendsgiving Meeting Monday

Battling addiction is tough enough when you might perceive you are alone in the fight, but a local group wants to make sure you know there is help and friends available. Caren Schwartz heads up the group “Friends of Recovery Rockland,” which helps families deal with addiction and dealing with the loss of loved ones due to addiction. Schwartz says the stigma people often suffer with, along with substance use disorder, should not exist…
NANUET, NY
wrcr.com

“Penguin Plunge” to Host Fundraiser in Nanuet Sunday

The Penguin Plunge is holding a fundraiser this Sunday to help some area kids suffering with some major health issues. Barbara Noyes heads up the Penguin Plunge and says the group will be helping out four local families…. The real estate-themed event is being held Sunday from 3-6pm at Growler...
NANUET, NY
wrcr.com

Rockland RBA Chief: Avon Closing Not a Reflection on the County

The closing of the Avon facility in Suffern earlier this month is not a reflection on Rockland. That’s the word from the head of the Rockland Business Association in the wake of the announced shutdown. RBA CEO Al Samuels says market fluctuations that lead to the Avon closure are out of Rockland’s hands…
SUFFERN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy