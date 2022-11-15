Read full article on original website
“Friends of Recovery Rockland” to Host Friendsgiving Meeting Monday
Battling addiction is tough enough when you might perceive you are alone in the fight, but a local group wants to make sure you know there is help and friends available. Caren Schwartz heads up the group “Friends of Recovery Rockland,” which helps families deal with addiction and dealing with the loss of loved ones due to addiction. Schwartz says the stigma people often suffer with, along with substance use disorder, should not exist…
“Penguin Plunge” to Host Fundraiser in Nanuet Sunday
The Penguin Plunge is holding a fundraiser this Sunday to help some area kids suffering with some major health issues. Barbara Noyes heads up the Penguin Plunge and says the group will be helping out four local families…. The real estate-themed event is being held Sunday from 3-6pm at Growler...
Rockland RBA Chief: Avon Closing Not a Reflection on the County
The closing of the Avon facility in Suffern earlier this month is not a reflection on Rockland. That’s the word from the head of the Rockland Business Association in the wake of the announced shutdown. RBA CEO Al Samuels says market fluctuations that lead to the Avon closure are out of Rockland’s hands…
Town of Orangetown Looks to Use Eminent Domain to Secure HNA Property in Palisades
The Town of Orangetown is looking to acquire the former IBM Conference Center property in Palisades through eminent domain. Supervisor Teresa Kenny says HNA has been dormant for years, and since the company is owned by the Chinese government, there hasn’t been much good-faith negotiating going on for possession of the property…
