ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Four juveniles charged with murder after man found dead at Rock Hill apartment, police say

By Connor Lomis, Mike Andrews
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyKPd_0jBN73xs00

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four juveniles were arrested for shooting a man to death early Monday morning inside a Rock Hill apartment, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The juveniles, three of which were 14-year-olds, and one was 15, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. They were petitioned to Family Court and remanded into the Department of Juvenile Justice custody.

2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say

Police said officers responded at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 14 to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation revealed the juveniles were ‘angry about discipline that occurred earlier that day.’

Police say the teens ‘conspired and carried out their plan,’ resulting in the shooting death of the victim; they fled the scene immediately after the shooting, taking the firearm with them.

The gun, obtained illegally, was found with the assistance of the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team in a wooded area.

Because the suspects are juveniles, their information will not be released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Suspects Wanted In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Three suspects are wanted for an armed robbery in Matthews. Police say it happened around 6:22 a.m. Friday at the Ocean Door Arcade on E. Independence Blvd. Police say the suspects had guns and demanded money. No one was hurt.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County

WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
CLOVER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a man is dead after an early morning homicide. According to police, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue around 12:07 AM, November 14th for gunshots being fired. When officers arrived, officials say...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy