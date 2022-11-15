Read full article on original website
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
CBS 58
Rescue puppy gets final fitting for prosthetic paw created by Case High School students
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Case High School students had their final fitting for Forrest Stump. Forrest Stump is the rescue dog CBS 58 told you about last month. He was brought to Wisconsin from Texas, where he was found under a porch with a bad infection in one paw.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Community mourns the death of two tiger cubs at Shalom Wildlife Zoo | By David Fechter
November 19, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A devastating day of mourning at Shalom Wildlife as two of the baby tigers have died. Zoo owner David Fechter said they are “heartbroken.”. He gave permission to share the news. With broken hearts we are saddened to tell...
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
WISN
Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — All three of the people connected to a massive black-market THC vape ring in Kenosha County will avoid prison time. Brothers Jacob and Tyler Huffhines along with their mother, Courtney Huffhines, were all charged back in 2019 after a massive raid at a Bristol condominium. Huffhines, a real estate agent, had helped rent the condo to her sons where a massive stash of THC oil and packaging materials worth $1.5 million were uncovered, according to prosecutors.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
WBAY Green Bay
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
