Mequon, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — All three of the people connected to a massive black-market THC vape ring in Kenosha County will avoid prison time. Brothers Jacob and Tyler Huffhines along with their mother, Courtney Huffhines, were all charged back in 2019 after a massive raid at a Bristol condominium. Huffhines, a real estate agent, had helped rent the condo to her sons where a massive stash of THC oil and packaging materials worth $1.5 million were uncovered, according to prosecutors.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says

MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
WBAY Green Bay

CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

