Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving
When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.
You Should Butter Your Bread Before Toasting, But There's A Catch
Buttered toast is a breakfast staple. It's simple and easy, and it goes with other breakfast food quite nicely. According to Toast Masters, the practice of toasting bread became popular in the 17th century and has never fallen out of favor. Buttered toast is fine with a banana and pairs well with bacon and eggs. In many ways, it's the simplest way to get carbs into your body in the early morning hours. When you look at the components, though, it can be so much more than that. A nice type of bread is one of the finest food items in the world, and butter can elevate just about any dish. So, why is toast so boring? Probably because you haven't placed butter on your bread before toasting it.
Don't Skip The Taste Test Before Serving Thanksgiving Stuffing
No matter what your favorite side dish is at Thanksgiving dinner, one thing can be certain, everyone loves a good stuffing. Those who are gluten free may disagree, but many others know that stuffing with some gravy is the be-all end-all of Thanksgiving dinner (via Arcadia Publishing). A lot of the time it's a once a year thing, so why not enjoy it while you can? But stuffing can be tricky, and for such an important side dish you really don't want to mess up the flavor.
We Tried Blue Apron's New Holiday Roast Box. The Word Feast Is Accurate
It's all too easy to throw words around recklessly in food writing; terms like "spicy" or "sweet" or "buttery" or "bitter" can mean such different things to different palates that, without such words being carefully qualified, the terminology can be anything from devoid of meaning to surprisingly inaccurate. Your definition of spicy food might be someone else's definition of scorching tongue misery, for example. One person may use a macaron as their standard for a sweet food though another may call a piece of brioche bread a sugary treat. But in the case of the new Holiday Roast Box from Blue Apron, the word "rich" is one we're going to use time and time again because it's just a perfectly accurate term for a feast replete with 48-ounce beef tenderloin, three delectable sides, and a dessert fancy enough to write home about on its own.
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box Is Back For The Holidays
The popular pizza chain, Pizza Hut, is celebrating the holiday season by offering its customers a special Triple Treat Box, which is a three-course meal including two pizzas, breadsticks, and a dessert, according to a Pizza Hut press release. The company first introduced the festive meal deal in 2015, and it came with two medium pizzas with one topping each of the customer's choosing, breadsticks, and a huge Hershey's chocolate chip cookie for $19.99. Customers could choose from a variety of toppings and crusts as well, leaving the customization options virtually endless.
Does In-N-Out Burger Offer Vegetarian Options?
For those living on the West Coast, In-N-Out Burger reigns supreme when it comes to fast food burgers. The chain uses fresh, never frozen beef patties for its burgers and real potatoes for its french fries. It also has a smaller menu selection than some of its fast food competitors, like McDonald's or Wendy's, as a way to ensure the highest quality products are being made. The main menu only offers its signature burger, cheeseburger, double-double burger, fries, and three flavors of shakes.
Bobby Flay Advises You To Add Compound Butter To Sweet Potatoes
Facts are facts: Bobby Flay just loves Thanksgiving. This celebrated chef is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and among many of his TV shows, such as "The Next Food Network Star," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Flay List," he also found the time to make a TV special in 2015, called "Thanksgiving at Bobby's," (via Food Network).
Hershey's Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavors Are Officially Back Plus New Hot Chocolate Bombs
Hershey's is celebrating the holidays in a big way by bringing back a bunch of seasonal favorites and introducing some fun new treats. In an email from The Hershey Company to Mashed, the popular chocolate company said it will once again release its holiday Kisses in green, silver, and red wrappers and Reese's peanut butter trees for fans to enjoy nationwide. According to The Hershey Company, Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses with Grinch-themed wrappers are also returning for a limited time throughout the United States.
Why Is It So Hard To Find Out Where Popeyes Serves Breakfast?
McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Popeyes. What does each of these fast-food restaurants have in common? Perhaps it's that each of them has tried their hand at making the best chicken sandwich on the market. But what you probably didn't know is that these restaurants share another common factor — breakfast.
What To Do If Your Cast Iron Gets Weirdly Sticky After Seasoning
Cast iron pans and skillets are essential kitchen tools. They're handy and highly versatile. They can go from stovetop to oven and back again without damaging the pan. They're also incredibly durable. Some cooks today are using cast iron pans handed down through family generations, sometimes from a hundred years ago. With each use, your cast iron pan gets better and better and eventually becomes non-stick so that eventually you can cook your eggs in it.
How Tia Mowry Upgrades Her Mashed Potatoes - Exclusive
Here at Mashed, we take mashed potatoes quite seriously (for obvious reasons). According to Bon Appétit, Yukon Gold potatoes are the best kind to use, as they contain a natural butter flavor for a more intense taste. There are many ways the side can be cooked, as some prefer their mashed potatoes heavy and creamier versus light and fluffy. If you fall in the latter group, you should grab russet potatoes that are high in starch.
Mashed Survey: What's The Best Condiment To Put On A Burger That's Not Ketchup?
Ketchup has long been the condiment of choice when it comes to adding flavor to a hamburger. For many, this preference has its origins in childhood. After all, many kids like to play it safe, opting for what they know. Since ketchup is often slathered on everything from French fries to chicken fingers, this familiar taste is likely perceived as a great flavor enhancer for burgers as well.
Classic Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe
Chocolate cake is delicious enough on its own, but when you top it off with marshmallow fluff, frosting, and some crunchy pecans, it becomes truly irresistible. Recipe developer Jessica Morone does exactly that with her classic Mississippi mud cake, which she describes as "rich and decadent." If you've never made...
Shereen Pavlides' Quickest Ways To Elevate Your Cooking - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On Shereen Pavlides' TikTok channel, she has a saying: "Because you're fancy." It's also the tagline for her upcoming May 2023 cookbook, "Cooking With Shereen: Rockstar Dinners!" If you've ever watched Pavlides on TikTok, you'll know that she's all about cooking from scratch, but with an elevated, fancy touch.
Glazed Slow Cooker Ham Recipe
When the holidays roll around it's easy to get stressed about all the extra cooking involved. While it can be rewarding to host your loved ones, it comes with a lot of hard work. Thankfully, certain equipment and techniques can reduce the efforts required, leaving you time to take a breath. Recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply is fond of practical methods that minimize the time spent in the kitchen.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over A Fresh Nuggets Wendy's Debacle
It's not difficult to find a fast food chain today. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are 197,163 fast food locations in the United States as of 2022. It's pretty wild to think about how ubiquitous fast food has become when the concept has only been around for just over 100 years. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the first fast food eatery was White Castle. The first location opened in Kansas in 1921.
The Cheetos Duster Now Exists, And It Works Just Like A Nutribullet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. KitchenAid, General Electric, Samsung, and Whirlpool — mention any of these names to an average person on the street and you'll most likely be told that these companies are well-known manufacturers of kitchen appliances and equipment. But add "Cheetos" to that list and you'll probably be looked at with confusion. What does Cheetos, a cheese-flavored corn puff snack hawked by a sunglasses-wearing cheetah straight out of the radical 1990s, have to do with kitchen appliances?
Stuffed Puffs Launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallows
Cinnamon Toast Crunch came in at number five on the Kiplinger list of America's top 19 breakfast cereals. Per Snack History, General Mills released the crunchy, sweet, cinnamon-y squares in 1984, and Food Manufacturing reported that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most popular cereal in the U.S. on Amazon in 2021, just beating Rice Krispies.
