Buttered toast is a breakfast staple. It's simple and easy, and it goes with other breakfast food quite nicely. According to Toast Masters, the practice of toasting bread became popular in the 17th century and has never fallen out of favor. Buttered toast is fine with a banana and pairs well with bacon and eggs. In many ways, it's the simplest way to get carbs into your body in the early morning hours. When you look at the components, though, it can be so much more than that. A nice type of bread is one of the finest food items in the world, and butter can elevate just about any dish. So, why is toast so boring? Probably because you haven't placed butter on your bread before toasting it.

3 HOURS AGO