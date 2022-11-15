ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program hits the road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children across Texas will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation through Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program. With the support of Reliant Energy, the program has hit the road beginning with Flour Bluff. Schools and community centers will now be learning about...
TEXAS STATE
