MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto.
Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42. The investigator charged Wright with fourth-degree attempted arson, a felony, stating she had attempted to set fire to the porch of the residence, which belongs to her parents.
Wright was processed into the Lincoln County Jail at approximately 2:20 a.m., and remained incarcerated there Monday, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr.
