Bogue Chitto, MS

MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house

By Daily Leader Staff
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto.

Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42. The investigator charged Wright with fourth-degree attempted arson, a felony, stating she had attempted to set fire to the porch of the residence, which belongs to her parents.

Wright was processed into the Lincoln County Jail at approximately 2:20 a.m., and remained incarcerated there Monday, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr.

MOM
4d ago

Maybe one day she’ll realize how awful and mean she was to her parents. But it will take karma to God smack her, to wise up. She hasn’t hit bottom yet !!

Robert West
4d ago

My neighbors son held them at gunpoint while they were cleaning their church! When the court date came the first thing he says was "I guess this kind of screws up my inheritance"! Some people are unbelievable! Good parents should be worshipped!

Linda Walker
4d ago

I bet she's upset because they won't let her live there for Free!!

