San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Bus driver shortage getting worse, but not for everyone

SAN ANTONIO - Bus driver shortages in school districts is a nationwide problem that is, seemingly, only getting worse. It came to a head last week when several North East Independent School District (NEISD) bus drivers called in sick causing delays of more than an hour for "after school" pickup and drop off.
KSAT 12

WATCH: 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW

Ready to see thousands of twinkling Christmas lights?. The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is underway Saturday for its 36th year. KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a meet and greet with Santa,...
seguintoday.com

Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
KSAT 12

Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
Community Impact Austin

Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels

The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
