Senior citizens at Texas State prove there's no age limit on learning
SAN MARCOS, Texas — At Texas State University in San Marcos, you may be surprised by the maturity of some students. Ian Whitehead brings added wisdom to his anthropology class. At 78 years old, he’s closer in age to his professor than his classmates. Professor Angela VandenBroek considers...
'Live like Angel' | Brother strives to do good in memory of local athlete killed in 2021 wreck
SAN ANTONIO — It's been a year since the tragic passing of Angel Gonzalez. The 21-year-old was killed after an 18-wheeler cut him off on Bexar County's far south side on November 17, 2021. Gonzalez's car went underneath the big rig along Highway 16 and got stuck. Through grief,...
New Braunfels ISD board discusses mascot options, colors for new high school
The NBISD board of trustees meets at the NBISD Administration building, 1000 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During a Nov. 14 meeting, the New Braunfels ISD board of trustees considered colors and a mascot for the new Long Creek High School. The board formed a committee to...
Edible flowers? Local pastor using artistic ability to create edible artwork
SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever received flowers you could eat? One local bakery is thinking outside of the box when it comes to floral treats. Alfredo Pena, the owner of Better than Flowers SA is using his artistic ability to create cupcakes that look just like flowers. Things...
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
Teen discovers hundreds in mysterious cash on school grounds, turns money in | Kids Who SA Great
SAN ANTONIO — They say money doesn't grow on trees, but it seemed to be sprouting out of the ground for a Cast Med High School student last month. "I thought it was trash initially," Honor Smith said. "Then I realized that it was like cash." Smith, a high...
news4sanantonio.com
Bus driver shortage getting worse, but not for everyone
SAN ANTONIO - Bus driver shortages in school districts is a nationwide problem that is, seemingly, only getting worse. It came to a head last week when several North East Independent School District (NEISD) bus drivers called in sick causing delays of more than an hour for "after school" pickup and drop off.
KSAT 12
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
KSAT 12
WATCH: 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW
Ready to see thousands of twinkling Christmas lights?. The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is underway Saturday for its 36th year. KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a meet and greet with Santa,...
tpr.org
Keeping pigs as pets has become a porker of a problem in San Antonio
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. This is the story of three not so little pigs named French Fry, Speedy, and Charlotte. The City of...
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
seguintoday.com
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
KHOU
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; College students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
KSAT 12
Richard Perez to step down as president/CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
SAN ANTONIO – After 15 years as president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Richard Perez announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the year. “Fifteen years ago this month, I started in my role as President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce,” Perez said in a press release. “Today marks the end of an important chapter in my life, and while the decision to step down as President and CEO was not an easy one, I am excited about the direction of the organization and the opportunity to continue to serve the San Antonio community outside of this role.”
Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels
The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
'Critical life-saving tools': District 3 residents benefiting from free smoke alarms installed by San Antonio fire fighters
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio fire fighters have installed free smoke detectors in hundreds of homes in District 3 since June in an effort to ensure senior citizens are prepared for the worst. “This Saturday, we continue our mission out in the Villa Coronado area. Between entertaining family and...
The 28th annual Mariachi Extravaganza is underway
SAN ANTONIO — The 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza is now underway at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in downtown San Antonio. The event serves as host to three national competitions and the High School Finals. Winners of the group and vocal competitions will open for Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán at the...
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
