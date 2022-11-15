Read full article on original website
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Exclusive: Uvalde mayor vows senior cop who knew children needed rescuing from Robb Elementary will be gone 'by the end of this week'
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he learned of new justification from CNN reporting that Lt. Mariano Pargas should quit or be fired.
Uvalde mayor: Acting police chief will soon be gone after shooting response revelation
(CNN) -The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said the acting police chief will no longer be with the department by the end of the week. This comes after CNN reported on a phone call between Lt. Mariano Pargas and dispatchers the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 21 people were killed.
Uvalde mayor pledges action against senior officer after new audio was released
UVALDE, Texas — The mayor of Uvalde says a lieutenant will soon be out of the Uvalde Police Department. This comes one day after a CNN report showed Lt. Mariano Pargas knew eight or nine children were alive and needed to be rescued insde the classroom at Robb Elementary School.
Exclusive: New audio of phone call shows for the first time that a senior Uvalde officer was told children needed to be rescued from inside a classroom
Uvalde's acting police chief knew there were "eight to nine" children alive and needing rescue from a shooter in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help, new audio of a phone call and CNN analysis of newly obtained video shows.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
