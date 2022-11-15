Top Basketball performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle
Here are the best of the best from the last week of high school basketball action in and around the Panhandle.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly and season statistics to ensure your athlete is included in top performers by emailing sports@amarillo.com.
Sadie Sanchez, Randall
Randall went 1-1 last week with a 59-53 loss to Frenship and 62-59 win over New Home. Sanchez was the go-to in both of those games with 30 points against Frenship and 32 against the Leopards.
Lucy Richards, Vega
In the first game of the season, Vega lost 74-39. But Richards had one heck of a night, leading the way with 17 points for the Lady Longhorns.
Lleyton Brown, Caprock
The Longhorns started the year off with a 58-52 win over Borger last week. Brown finished with 15 points.
Kinslee Millican, Canyon
Canyon started the year with a 62-32 win over Farwell last week and the senior center put up 12 points for the Lady Eagles.
Vanessa Byrd, Caprock
The Lady Longhorns started with a 47-46 comeback win over West Plains and followed it up with a 49-40 OT win over Dalhart last Saturday to move to 2-1 on the year. Byrd led the way in the West Plains win with 20 points.
Jadyn Trusler, Dalhart
The Lady Wolves beat Dumas to move to 2-0 before falling to Caprock and moving to 2-1. Tusler was absolutely dominant against the Demonettes with 22 points.
Clint Watson, Pampa
Watson isn't a player, he's the new coach for the Pampa Lady Harvesters. He started his coaching career off with a 71-24 victory over River Road last week. And, for that, deserves a special congratulations in this space.
Comments / 0