ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rain expected for NYC, while suburbs could see the first flurries of the season

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXvJI_0jBN6I5J00
A map showing expected rain and snow in the NYC region.

Cold rain will beat down on the five boroughs Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning, while areas around New York City could see a messy mix of ice and snow.

Heavy rain will start after 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with as much as an inch of rain falling throughout the evening.

The showers will taper off Wednesday morning by 10 a.m. The rest of the week looks mostly clear, but chilly, with temperatures waffling between the upper 20’s and the mid 40’s through Sunday.

While the five boroughs will get drenched Tuesday, areas north and west of the city including a bit of Northern New Jersey, and Orange and Dutchess counties in New York could see between one and four inches of snow, with an icy layer on top of that.

A slippery mix of ice and snow is in store for parts of southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, so brace for a potentially sloppy evening commute Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight

The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
103.9 The Breeze

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy