Rain expected for NYC, while suburbs could see the first flurries of the season

A map showing expected rain and snow in the NYC region.

Cold rain will beat down on the five boroughs Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning, while areas around New York City could see a messy mix of ice and snow.

Heavy rain will start after 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with as much as an inch of rain falling throughout the evening.

The showers will taper off Wednesday morning by 10 a.m. The rest of the week looks mostly clear, but chilly, with temperatures waffling between the upper 20’s and the mid 40’s through Sunday.

While the five boroughs will get drenched Tuesday, areas north and west of the city including a bit of Northern New Jersey, and Orange and Dutchess counties in New York could see between one and four inches of snow, with an icy layer on top of that.

A slippery mix of ice and snow is in store for parts of southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, so brace for a potentially sloppy evening commute Tuesday and Wednesday morning.