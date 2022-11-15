ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Woman, 70, dies in accidental Gastonia house fire

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago

A 70-year-old Gastonia woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire Monday night, according to police.

Gastonia Police do not suspect foul play in the death of Hannah Brooking, who lived at the home on the 2500 block of Linwood Road, in southwest Gastonia.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

When firefighters arrived to the one-story home they could see smoke and flames. Firefighters who entered the home to extinguish the fire found Brookings body, according to a Gastonia Fire Department report.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time," the Gastonia Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com.

Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman following a house fire that occurred yesterday evening.  There is no foul play suspected in the woman’s death.

At approximately 9:27 p.m. on November 14, GPD officers and Gastonia Fire Department personnel responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Linwood Road.

Gastonia Fire Department personnel entered the house and located Hannah Brooking, a resident of the home, deceased inside the house.

The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled the fire accidental.  There is no foul play suspected in Brooking’s death.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Woman, 70, dies in accidental Gastonia house fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership

A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. CSPD briefing on deadly Club Q shooting. CSPD briefing on deadly Club...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police

Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Suspects Wanted In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Three suspects are wanted for an armed robbery in Matthews. Police say it happened around 6:22 a.m. Friday at the Ocean Door Arcade on E. Independence Blvd. Police say the suspects had guns and demanded money. No one was hurt.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

Santa has been working all year to make our wishes come true, but this year, he has a wish of his own. Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children. Updated: 2 hours ago. A local church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed

Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy