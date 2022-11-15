Woman, 70, dies in accidental Gastonia house fire

A 70-year-old Gastonia woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire Monday night, according to police.

Gastonia Police do not suspect foul play in the death of Hannah Brooking, who lived at the home on the 2500 block of Linwood Road, in southwest Gastonia.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

When firefighters arrived to the one-story home they could see smoke and flames. Firefighters who entered the home to extinguish the fire found Brookings body, according to a Gastonia Fire Department report.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time," the Gastonia Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.

