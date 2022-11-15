ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kptv.com

Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
POLK COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash causes construction equipment fire; driver arrested on DUII charges

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman has been arrested after an incident where Eugene police say a single-vehicle crash led to a fire that burned an SUV and an asphalt machine on the Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday night. According to the Eugene Police Department, police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus

A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after alleged assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is hospitalized after an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday morning. Police said the assault happened around 9 a.m. This was on the EMX stop on 11th east of Kincaid. Fire and police responded to the scene and said the male victim was...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash claims life of Salem man on icy Willamette Pass

SALEM, Ore. - On November 11, at approximately, 10:12 PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near milepost 64 (near Odel Lake), during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the...
SALEM, OR

