ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

West TN town remembers former football player killed in UVA shooting

By Shay Simon
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGgIz_0jBN4UVD00

ARLINGTON, Tenn. ( WREG ) — The tight-knit town of Arlington is now mourning the loss of one of its own after three football players were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Monday.

Police say they’ve arrested a former football player Monday morning more than an hour’s drive away from the scene of the shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia that left three people dead and two others wounded.

Who is the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting?

One of the three University of Virginia football players killed in that shooting former football and track star Devin Chandler who played at Arlington High School for the first three years of his high school career before moving away.

He earned academic and athletic honors in football and track during his time at Arlington. Chandler went on to play two seasons for the University of Wisconsin before transferring to the University of Virginia and becoming the Cavaliers’ wide receiver.

The tight knit town of Arlington is now mourning the loss of one of its own. In a statement, the school district said although Chandler did not graduate from Arlington High, his impact as a tiger will live on.

We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

For many years, Arlington, Tennessee was home for Chandler when his family moved before his freshman year of high school. He started on the varsity team at Arlington High in 2016 and went on to be voted first-team all-region receiver twice.

His former coach Adam Sykes released a statement saying:

It’s devastating to hear what happened to Devin. No one deserves this but especially not a kid like Devin. He was one of the happiest young men I ever had to privilege of knowing. He was always smiling, and you saw him with every kind of group in the school. He just wanted to make those around him as happy as he was.

Devin’s family moved to Arlington before his freshman year, and athletically, we knew from the moment we saw him he was a very gifted player with a lot of potential. He started with the varsity team as a sophomore as a wide receiver and defensive back. He was voted 1st Team All-Region Receiver both his sophomore and junior years, so he was always a player we could count on. Even during his junior year when his dad passed away in the middle of the season, he came to me and said, “Coach, I want to play this week. My dad would want me to play this week.” That was just his character: always thinking of others.

It’s clear he’s remembered. When the news of his death spread this morning at the high school, teachers and people who knew him were immediately reminded of his goodness. Everyone gravitated towards him because of his personality, and his talent in football and track were just added reasons to root for his success. We lost him way too soon.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS 42

Father, son found dead after hours long standoff at Tennessee home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pawn shop law: Woman told to buy back stolen Rolex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April.  Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 8-14

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Larose Elementary – 89Memphis, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy