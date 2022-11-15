Read full article on original website
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
Chicago police honor fallen officer Samuel Jimenez, killed in line of duty in 2018 at Mercy Hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police honored Officer Samuel Jimenez on Saturday, four years after he sacrificed his life to protect others during a shooting at Mercy Hospital. Dayna Less, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Jimenez were shot to death by Juan Lopez on Nov. 19, 2018. O'Neal was Lopez's ex-fiancee. During...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
Adam Toledo shooting: Man who was with teen boy night he was fatally shot by police found not guilty
Judge Charles Burns said that grainy surveillance video and forensic evidence put forward by prosecutors could not prove that Roman, then 21, was shooting at a passing car.
15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
Brainerd shooting: Teen boy found shot to death in South Side alley, Chicago police say
Several other teens have been found shot this week, including two 15 year olds and an 18 year old in West Pullman and North Lawndale. They were all critically injured in two separate incidents.
Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
2 hurt in Bridgeport house fire
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were injured in a house fire in Chicago's Bridgeport late Friday night. Police say a 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were inside a burning building in the 3500 block of South Emerald Avenue around 10 p.m. The victims were taken to University...
Driver shot multiple times in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A driver was shot several times Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving just before 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gunman who was on foot started shooting, police said. The driver was struck in the...
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
