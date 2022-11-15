It's Pet Adoption Tuesday-- Times Three!

It's our favorite day of the week — Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today our friends at the Kent County Animal Shelter introduced us to three pets looking for fur-ever homes; Regina, Jester, and Ceasar!

Regina is used to landing on her feet— even though she's only got three! She's a shy but sweet 5 year-old cat, hoping for a quiet place to call home. She seems to be good with other cats, too!

Jester is a 3 year-old dog who can't wait to introduce himself to your family. This goofy guy loves people, playing fetch, and heading out on the next adventure!

Ceasar is a playful 4 year-old dog who loves kids and playing tug-of-war. He's even a good cuddler once he's comfortable!

If any of these three pets sounds right for you— or you'd like to find out more— check out the Kent County Animal Shelter website.