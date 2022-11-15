ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

It's Pet Adoption Tuesday-- Times Three!

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzlKj_0jBN4Ecp00

It's our favorite day of the week — Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today our friends at the Kent County Animal Shelter introduced us to three pets looking for fur-ever homes; Regina, Jester, and Ceasar!

Regina is used to landing on her feet— even though she's only got three! She's a shy but sweet 5 year-old cat, hoping for a quiet place to call home. She seems to be good with other cats, too!

Jester is a 3 year-old dog who can't wait to introduce himself to your family. This goofy guy loves people, playing fetch, and heading out on the next adventure!

Ceasar is a playful 4 year-old dog who loves kids and playing tug-of-war. He's even a good cuddler once he's comfortable!

If any of these three pets sounds right for you— or you'd like to find out more— check out the Kent County Animal Shelter website.

Comments / 2

Related
99.1 WFMK

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy