Read full article on original website
Related
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State
Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Here’s When Ski Resorts in Northern Michigan Are Opening
Snow is here, and ski resorts across Northern Michigan are gearing up for a big season. We asked around to find out when places are opening. Please note that dates could change, depending on the weather, so call ahead. We also will update this list as we can, and if you work there and have breaking news on the opening, please email us.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0