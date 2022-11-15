ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
95.3 WBCKFM

5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan

If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
9&10 News

Here’s When Ski Resorts in Northern Michigan Are Opening

Snow is here, and ski resorts across Northern Michigan are gearing up for a big season. We asked around to find out when places are opening. Please note that dates could change, depending on the weather, so call ahead. We also will update this list as we can, and if you work there and have breaking news on the opening, please email us.
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

