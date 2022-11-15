HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now, Shapiro, a Democrat, is navigating the massive task of sorting through what is likely to be thousands of applications to fill top posts in his administration as he gets his arms around the government of the nation’s fifth-most populous state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO