Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bike Safety Bill with Special Philly Prosecutor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked cars, or posts to separate bikes from vehicle traffic. The bill was named Sarah’s and Emily’s Law in honor of two women killed while cycling to work.
Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to Record-Breaking 4.0 Percent in October
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.0 percent in October, setting a new record low. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.6 percentage points below its October 2021 level and the national rate was down 0.9 percentage points over the year.
Gov. Elect Shapiro Preps for Inauguration, Will Stay on as AG
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now, Shapiro, a Democrat, is navigating the massive task of sorting through what is likely to be thousands of applications to fill top posts in his administration as he gets his arms around the government of the nation’s fifth-most populous state.
