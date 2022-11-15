Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
PV Tech
Gamesa Electric to supply 113 MW of Proteus solar inverters for Elecnor project in Colombia
Gamesa Electric has signed an agreement with Elecnor Atersa to supply its Proteus 4300 inverters for the Portón del Sol solar project being developed by Enerfin in the Colombian department of Caldas. The agreement involves delivery of 28 inverters, integrated in 13 PV Stations of 8.3MVA and 2 PV...
‘Rampant profiteering’: Unite asks Ofgem to cap power distributors’ profits
The companies responsible for bringing electricity to UK homes have been accused of “rampant profiteering” by a leading union that is calling for the energy regulator to cap their earnings. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, has written to Ofgem to ask it to clamp down on “excessive”...
PV Tech
LONGi sets new world record efficiency for silicon solar cells
LONGi has announced that it has achieved a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT cells on full size silicon wafers in mass production, a figure certified by German institute ISFH. At a ceremony marking the milestone, Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in...
PV Tech
Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine
German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt. The project will use bifacial PV modules mounted with single-axis trackers. Juwi said that its Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology...
PV Tech
RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition
German utility RWE will offer profits to municipalities where one of its wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG). Commencing from 1 January 2023, the move will see German municipalities able to receive €0.002/kWh of energy produced by RWE installations within their boundaries. Until now, only municipalities in which wind power had been installed since January 2021 were able to benefit, but the amendment widens the scope to include any active renewable energy project.
PV Tech
Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures
Two of the world’s major coal-based economies were expected to receive billions of dollars of funding at COP27 from a G7 initiative to wean them off coal and deliver clean energy transitions, but while Indonesia has walked away with a US$20 billion deal, talks have stalled on the US$5 billion set aside for its Southeast Asian neighbour Vietnam, leaving the G7 nations that deliver the funding scratching their heads.
