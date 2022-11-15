German utility RWE will offer profits to municipalities where one of its wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG). Commencing from 1 January 2023, the move will see German municipalities able to receive €0.002/kWh of energy produced by RWE installations within their boundaries. Until now, only municipalities in which wind power had been installed since January 2021 were able to benefit, but the amendment widens the scope to include any active renewable energy project.

2 DAYS AGO