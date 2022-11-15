Want to bring those leftovers from Thanksgiving home with you? The Transportation Security Administration said some foods might not be allowed to be carried on airplanes. One general rule TSA has is if it’s a solid item, like a piece of meat, it can be carried on. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag,” TSA said.

