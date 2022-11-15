HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a great evening for staying indoors with some hot cocoa and a movie as it will be cold once again. But if you are heading out, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the low 20s with unforgiving winds making it feel more like the single digits after sunset. Skies will be clear this evening with winds backing off temporarily. But as another shot of cold air dives south tonight, winds will shift back out of the northwest and become breezy later in the night. There will also be some increasing clouds that move into northern and eastern area which could bring a few flurries. It won’t be quite as cold tonight as lows dip back into the mid to upper 10s and lower 20s.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO