KSNB Local4
Festoon festivities ring in ‘Railside Christmas’ for its 30th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The downtown area of Grand Island was illuminated by Railside Christmas on Friday night. The Railside Business Improvement District flipped the switch on the new Festoon Lighting alongside their traditional Christmas Tree. That lighting was just a taste of what the night held for folks as they enjoyed the cold night in Railside.
KSNB Local4
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft for Crane Trust
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prairie Loft Executive Director Amy Sandeen is stepping away from the nonprofit and moving onto a new role with the Crane Trust. The Board of Directors made the announcement of her departure, which will be effective December 16. Board co-chairs Jan Herbek and Sarah Hoops said...
KSNB Local4
Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
KSNB Local4
Friends of Grand Island Parks receives landscape funds
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The 2022 Greener Towns program recently awarded landscape funding to 11 projects in 7 communities in Nebraska. Friends of Grand Island Parks is one of the recipients of funding for efforts that improve local green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, manage stormwater or accomplish other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals.
KSNB Local4
Temps bottom out, but warmer days are ahead
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloud cover will continue to diminish tonight so expect temperatures to fall through the teens to the single digits by Friday morning. A brisk northwest breeze will compound the cold early in the day dropping wind chills, or “feels like temperatures” from -5 to -15 degrees, the coldest being north of the Tri-Cities.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
KSNB Local4
Rural Doctor Program set to launch in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University are doing their part to solve a health care shortage. The two have created the ‘Rural Track Program’ which will provide a dual residency. The program is aimed to attract internal medicine and psychiatry students, giving them...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
KSNB Local4
One more cold and blustery day with warmer weather on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a great evening for staying indoors with some hot cocoa and a movie as it will be cold once again. But if you are heading out, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the low 20s with unforgiving winds making it feel more like the single digits after sunset. Skies will be clear this evening with winds backing off temporarily. But as another shot of cold air dives south tonight, winds will shift back out of the northwest and become breezy later in the night. There will also be some increasing clouds that move into northern and eastern area which could bring a few flurries. It won’t be quite as cold tonight as lows dip back into the mid to upper 10s and lower 20s.
KSNB Local4
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
KSNB Local4
Delays push back open date of Hastings Theater
The 8th key was drawn in the 25 Keys of Christmas event. Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
KSNB Local4
Westridge student finishes 9th at National Middle School Cross Country Meet
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - August 2021: One year and three months. That’s when Ethan Smith started running. Now, the eighth grader at Westridge Middle School finds himself among the nation’s fastest middle schoolers. On Nov. 5, Ethan placed 9th with a time of 13:34.7 at the National Middle School Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Ethan competed in the championship boys 4k race.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts first day of high school fall esports state tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSeSA High School Fall Esports State Tournament began at Hastings College Friday with teams in Division I and II competing in several games. It is the fourth year of the tournament and the first time it’s being hosted by the Broncos in their new stadium inside the Gray Center.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
