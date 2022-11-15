Read full article on original website
‘Yes in our backyard.’ Affordable housing advocates rally in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Chants of “housing is a human right” and “a box is not a home” echoed through downtown Ann Arbor as affordable housing advocates called attention to homelessness and housing insecurity on Saturday. The Nov. 19 Hustle for Housing Rally and March...
Food Gatherers’ Rockin’ for the Hungry food drive is coming back in-person
ANN ARBOR, MI - Food Gatherers staff and volunteers will be “freezin’ for a reason” later this month to help alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County during the annual Rockin’ for the Hungry Food and Fund Drive. Staff, volunteers and Ann Arbor’s 107.1 radio station are joining...
The Ann Arbor News
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Thanksgiving Day may be best known for turkey, gratitude and family, it’s also known by another hallmark -- way too many hours spent sweating over the stove. For those looking to skip the time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Ann Arbor has plenty of...
3 ways to do Thanksgiving on a budget as a University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI - Are you a University of Michigan student staying in Ann Arbor for Thanksgiving? Wallet a little tight?. Yes, Ann Arbor can be an expensive place for food. Buying enough supplies for an entire Turkey Day meal can be pretty intimidating on a student budget. However, there...
Ron’s Garage believes customer service is the key to spending 40 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Ron Cowen started Ron’s Garage in 1982 all he had was a toolbox and a floor jack. Now, Ron’s Garage is on its 40th year of providing auto repairs, oil changes, mechanic services and more in Ann Arbor and other surrounding areas like Saline, Dexter and Pittsfield Township.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
Gobble, gobble! Here’s the Thanksgiving menu for University of Michigan students staying in dorms
ANN ARBOR, MI - Every Thanksgiving, hundreds of University of Michigan students stay in their Ann Arbor dorm rooms instead of heading home for the holiday. Most of them are international students who find a flight home around the world less than feasible for the long weekend. That leaves many without that home-cooked meal or native comfort food.
Ann Arbor Folk Festival returns live with shows at The Ark, Hill Auditorium
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Folk Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus, with the festival’s 46th edition taking place at two venues in Ann Arbor. The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor announced the return of Folk Fest 2023 on Friday, Nov. 18, in a hybrid format, with the festival kicking off on Friday, Jan. 27, inside The Ark, with Valerie June headlining her own specially curated lineup of women banjo players, including Yasmin Williams and Michigan’s Rachael Davis. The festival will then return to its traditional venue on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Hill Auditorium, with Ani DiFranco headlining.
Meet the Ann Arbor woman curating Wordle
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The little yellow and green squares every wordplay puzzler loves will now be managed by one of Ann Arbor’s own. Meet Tracy Bennett, the Ann Arbor woman curating Wordle for The New York Times. The one-word, daily puzzle game was released to the public by...
Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?
ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike
ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
Michigan is now home to the most complete Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere
DEARBORN, MI - Chalk up another one for the “mitten state.” The most comprehensive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere in the world is now in Michigan on display for all to see. We’re talking 7,000 Christmas ornaments!. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn acquired this huge collection...
Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
Rebuilding trust comes first, says new University of Michigan president to campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Santa Ono’s values and goals are starting to come together a month into his tenure as University of Michigan president, and they include climate advocacy, faculty and staff investment, diversity and equity and more. Before any of these plans can be successful, though, trust has...
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
The Ann Arbor News
After narrow victory, Michigan quickly turns to arch rival Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s old 24-hour rule when it comes to savoring victories was cut short on Saturday. Players and coaches celebrated a 19-17 come-from-behind win over Illinois in Ann Arbor, but questions came fast and furious afterward about the opponent that lies ahead. Next Saturday,...
