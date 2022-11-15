ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Thanksgiving Day may be best known for turkey, gratitude and family, it’s also known by another hallmark -- way too many hours spent sweating over the stove. For those looking to skip the time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Ann Arbor has plenty of...
The Ann Arbor News

Gobble, gobble! Here’s the Thanksgiving menu for University of Michigan students staying in dorms

ANN ARBOR, MI - Every Thanksgiving, hundreds of University of Michigan students stay in their Ann Arbor dorm rooms instead of heading home for the holiday. Most of them are international students who find a flight home around the world less than feasible for the long weekend. That leaves many without that home-cooked meal or native comfort food.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Folk Festival returns live with shows at The Ark, Hill Auditorium

ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Folk Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus, with the festival’s 46th edition taking place at two venues in Ann Arbor. The Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor announced the return of Folk Fest 2023 on Friday, Nov. 18, in a hybrid format, with the festival kicking off on Friday, Jan. 27, inside The Ark, with Valerie June headlining her own specially curated lineup of women banjo players, including Yasmin Williams and Michigan’s Rachael Davis. The festival will then return to its traditional venue on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Hill Auditorium, with Ani DiFranco headlining.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Meet the Ann Arbor woman curating Wordle

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The little yellow and green squares every wordplay puzzler loves will now be managed by one of Ann Arbor’s own. Meet Tracy Bennett, the Ann Arbor woman curating Wordle for The New York Times. The one-word, daily puzzle game was released to the public by...
MLive

Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
The Ann Arbor News

Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?

ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
MLive

Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike

ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
MLive

Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
The Ann Arbor News

After narrow victory, Michigan quickly turns to arch rival Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s old 24-hour rule when it comes to savoring victories was cut short on Saturday. Players and coaches celebrated a 19-17 come-from-behind win over Illinois in Ann Arbor, but questions came fast and furious afterward about the opponent that lies ahead. Next Saturday,...
