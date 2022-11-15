ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Mara reveals she's given birth

Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."

