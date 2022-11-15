ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis's results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year

A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools

The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
