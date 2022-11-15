Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO