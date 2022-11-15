Read full article on original website
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
Which Palm Beach County choice program schools are most competitive? A look at the numbers
As thousands of Palm Beach County families submit applications for their children to attend one of the school district’s choice programs next year, many will be vying for a select number of seats in highly competitive programs that are housed in just 15 schools. There are 330 choice programs...
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
Paycheck Protection Program fraud sends South Florida political consultant to prison
A 42-year-old Royal Palm Beach political consultant was sentenced this week to 15 months in prison for lying to get $212,500 in loans designed to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Omar Smith, who served as an adviser to failed Democratic congressional candidate Dale Holness and others, repaid the loan before he was...
Snarly texts show Willhite-McKinlay county feud simmered before and after election
Internal bickering within parties isn't restricted to national politics. The feud between two of the county’s top Democrats, State Rep. Matt Willhite and County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, simmered all the way up to and after Election Day. Willhite has never gotten over McKinlay’ s support for his opponent, Michelle...
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District announces 2 make-up hurricane days in December
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above:Lake Okeechobee nears peak levels with algae concerns after Hurricane Nicole. Martin County School District announced Friday that two hurricane make-up days will be used in December because of hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The two hurricanes caused four missed days of school. The two...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
More home sales contingent upon private school spots for children
The influx of new residents to Palm Beach County in the last few years is not only impacting housing but also local schools.
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
WPTV West Palm Beach
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
wlrn.org
Broward school board candidate files lawsuit challenging her opponent's eligibility to hold office
A Broward County School Board candidate has filed a lawsuit challenging her opponent’s eligibility to hold elected office because of a felony conviction — urging a judge to step in to ensure that the voters’ representative is legally able to carry out his duties. In a petition...
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
Palm Beach County officials say scam costing seniors big money
State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
