ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Matthew Perry's memoir 'has helped a lot of people'

Matthew Perry believes his memoir has "helped" a lot of people. The 53-year-old actor discussed his experiences in Hollywood and his struggles with addiction in his recently-released memoir, and Matthew feels that he's achieved his overarching ambition with 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'. He told E! News: "People...
KHQ Right Now

Kate Mara reveals she's given birth

Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
KHQ Right Now

Emily Ratajkowski 'is super into Pete Davidson right now'

Emily Ratajkowski "is super into" Pete Davidson. The 31-year-old model joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday earlier this week, and there has recently been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo. A source told E! News: "Emily is super into Pete right now. "It's still very new, but they have...
KHQ Right Now

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'don't care about age gap'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster "don't care" about their age gap. The 38-year-old star married David, 73, in 2019, and Katharine has insisted that she doesn't give any thought to their age gap. The brunette beauty - who has Rennie, 20 months, with David - shared: "Of course, some people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy