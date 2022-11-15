Mansfield Senior girls basketball primed for big season thanks to added depth

MANSFIELD — When JeVar Hudgens took over the Mansfield Senior girls basketball program, he had the 2022-23 season circled.

He saw the younger talent in the program and wanted to make sure to help the players reach their full potential. And now, the patience has paid off. It is the season he has been waiting for.

After going 16-8 last season, the Tygers bring back six letter winners, including three starters, for what looks like one of the best teams in Richland County, on paper. Hudgens, who is 34-36 entering his fourth season as coach, knows he has the main components of a great team so he spent the offseason developing depth, which has plagued the Tygers in recent years.

"This year, we have players coming off the bench who can help," Hudgens said as to the X-factors for the season. "We have had limited subs when we needed extra bodies in the past."

The Tygers are loaded in the starting five. Leading scorer Kiersten Bradley returns after scoring 11.8 points per game last season. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals.

"Kiersten Bradley will be three-year starter for us," Hudgens said. "She led the team in scoring as a freshman and sophomore and is a two-year All-Ohio Cardinal Conference and All-Northwest District award winner, so her talent and experience will be huge for us this season."

Point guard Monetta Hilory also returns to the lineup after a breakout year in 2021-22. She scored 9.8 points and also collected 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game for the Tygers last year.

"Monetta Hilory is a really good guard," Hudgens said. "She has become a knockdown shooter on top of having very impressive ball-handling skills. She has really grown into an all-around offensive threat."

Kiyah Wents also returns for her senior season after becoming a sustainable part of the program over the last two years when she came over from St. Peter's. She scored 8.9 points and added three rebounds, four assists and 3.6 steals a game for an all-around effort.

"Kiyah Wentz went through a bit of a junior slump but looks to bounce back for her senior year," Hudgens said. "She led the team in steals in the last two seasons. She has a good shot, solid ball-handling and very good touch from 3 to mid-range."

Annaleise Norris returns after one of the most impressive freshman seasons in Richland County when she averaged 3.2 points but was a beast on the boards with 8.3 rebounds to go along with two steals per game. She has worked on her offensive game and should have a much bigger role on that end of the floor.

"Annaleise Norris led the team in rebounds as a freshman," Hudgens said. 'She has developed her offense and will be a major threat inside. Look for Annaleise to average a double-double in most of our games this season. She has really worked on her ball handling and jump shot. Her constant activity on the court will cause nightmares for most post players."

Dazey Manns will likely round out the starting lineup for the Tygers. She averaged 2.7 points and two rebounds in limited action a year ago, and will look to make a major impact this season.

"Dazey Manns has a very high basketball IQ," Hudgens said. "She is a smart defender, good 3-point shooter and a solid ball-handler. She leads the team vocally and does a lot of things well. She is one of our veteran players with three years of varsity experience."

Kyeona Myers, Jayne Hullum, Tasaya Smith and Keelah Cross will be the first options off the bench and bring a lot of depth and athleticism to the floor when their names are called. It is that extra depth that makes this year's Tygers team much different than those in recent years.

"We have a lot of experience and extra solid pieces on the bench to help preserve some energy for those double- and triple-headers," Hudgens said. "Our overall team chemistry and basketball IQ are very high. We will be in much better shape. We are taking conditioning far more seriously with the understanding that conditioning cost us some games last year."

The Tygers have Ohio Cardinal Conference aspirations. It is a league they have never won since joining it in 2003, and they know it will be a tough road ahead if they hope to pick up title No. 1.

"The League will have three, four tough teams in Wooster, West Holmes, Mount Vernon and Mansfield," Hudgens said. "Those should be the preseason top four teams in the league. West Holmes and Wooster are the league favorites due to the consistent success that they have always had in the league."

The Tygers tip off their season on Saturday at Sandusky.

