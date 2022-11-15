ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

How is SBF coping with losing $16 billion and the possibility of prison? He’s playing video games and posting cryptic tweets

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ph7Gd_0jBN1qcS00

For most people, the prospect of bankrupting a company, losing a multibillion-dollar fortune, and a potential prison sentence would be a major source of stress.

But Sam Bankman-Fried, the former boss of collapsed crypto behemoth FTX, has said he isn’t losing much sleep.

In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday night, Bankman-Fried was said to be “surprisingly calm” amid the fallout of FTX’s—and his own—downfall.

Until last week, Bankman-Fried was widely respected, having cultivated an image as a philanthropist as well as a business magnate, drawing comparisons to the likes of Warren Buffett . However, the 48-hour demise of FTX has left his reputation in tatters .

The former FTX boss has also taken a massive personal financial hit, with his entire $16 billion fortune being wiped out, according to Bloomberg , marking one of the greatest destructions of wealth in history. At the peak of his fortune, the 30-year-old had a net worth of $26 billion .

“You would’ve thought that I’d be getting no sleep right now, and instead I’m getting some,” he told the Times on Sunday. “It could be worse.”

While Bankman-Fried declined to comment on potential prison time —the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC are currently investigating whether FTX wrongly used billions of dollars of customers’ money to prop up Alameda Research, the trading company Bankman-Fried also founded—he seemed to shrug off negative public opinion.

“People can say all the mean things they want about me online,” he told the Times . “In the end, what’s going to matter to me is what I’ve done and what I can do.”

Gaming and tweeting

Since FTX and Bankman-Fried himself became embroiled in scandal last week, he has remained fairly quiet about the entire fiasco—but has stayed active on Twitter , taking to the platform to apologize for the disaster and tease his 1 million followers with cryptic messages .

On Monday, he began drip-feeding a message, beginning with the word “what” followed by the letter “H” in a separate tweet. Over the course of the next day, he added to the Twitter thread to spell out “What happened,” with the latest tweet—posted Monday night—reading: “Not legal advice. Not financial advice. This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts.” It is unclear what he is referring to, or whether he plans to add more to the thread.

“I’m making it up as I go,” Bankman-Fried told the Times on Sunday when quizzed about his newfound penchant for composing enigmatic tweets.

Asked by the Times whether he was planning a series of cryptic tweets, he responded: “Something like that.”

“I’m improvising,” he added. “I think it’s time.”

As well as spending time tweeting, SBF said he’d been filling his free hours in recent days by playing the video game Storybook Brawl .

“It helps me unwind a bit,” he said in the interview. “It clears my mind.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—KPMG says prices falling 15% look ‘conservative’

The American middle class is at the end of an era

Meet the 30-year-old who just became Europe’s wealthiest millennial after inheriting half of the Red Bull empire

Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire ‘was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas’ who all dated each other

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Futurism

FTX Exec Vomited in Horror When He Learned the Truth

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around 300 staffers around the time it collapsed in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation in a matter of days. News that the company was short billions of dollars to pay back customers came as a huge shock to some employees, with one executive saying he literally threw up in response, The Wall Street Journal reports.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Fortune

Fortune

243K+
Followers
10K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy