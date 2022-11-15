Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
KVAL
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
KVAL
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
KVAL
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
KVAL
Residents evacuated, no injuries reported in overnight fire at The Nel
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fire at The Nel apartments in downtown Eugene Thursday morning. The small fire with smoke and flames broke out around 4:00 a.m. in a third-floor apartment. Fire officials on scene say the fire was put out quickly with six engines and three ladder trucks responding.
KVAL
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
kykn.com
Salem Man Dies In Crash
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
Klamath Falls News
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
