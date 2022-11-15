ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kptv.com

Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
POLK COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Residents evacuated, no injuries reported in overnight fire at The Nel

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fire at The Nel apartments in downtown Eugene Thursday morning. The small fire with smoke and flames broke out around 4:00 a.m. in a third-floor apartment. Fire officials on scene say the fire was put out quickly with six engines and three ladder trucks responding.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
kykn.com

Salem Man Dies In Crash

On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR

