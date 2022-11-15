Read full article on original website
Zack Snyder fans campaign for his DC movies return
There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros recently. First, it merged with Discovery to become Warner Discovery; then it started cancelling several TV series and films, most notably the superhero movie Batgirl. Then it announced it finally had a plan for its DC movies. Specifically, the plan...
David Harbour’s failed Hellboy reboot impacted him in a big way
Everyone seems to love David Harbour, and the Stranger Things actor has been getting involved in increasingly large blockbuster action movies. These include Black Widow, and the upcoming team-up MCU movie Thunderbolts. Before that, however, was his failed Hellboy reboot, and it turns out the superhero movie flopping had a pretty big impact on him.
First ever MCU Disney Plus script revealed by Kevin Feige
The first MCU project ever agreed for the streaming service Disney Plus was for Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The MCU movies‘ divisive Phase 4 is set to come to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Brendan Fraser defends the worst part of The Mummy 2
While 1999’s The Mummy is generally considered a beloved classic, there is one aspect of its sequel, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, that sticks out like a sore thumb. And that is the CGI in the final battle between Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep, and most notably – Dwayne Johnson‘s Scorpion King.
How to watch The Menu – can I stream the new Anya Taylor-Joy movie?
How to watch The Menu. The Menu is a new horror comedy movie from director Mark Mylod, who is known for his work on the TV series Shameless, and the acclaimed drama series Succession. The Menu follows a young couple who are invited to an exclusive restaurant alongside some wealthy...
House of the Dragon: who kills Aegon Targaryen II?
Who kills Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon? Like Game of Thrones before it, the new prequel fantasy series House of the Dragon is a complicated old thing. And, because House of the Dragon focuses on the story of the Targaryen family, even more confusion is understandable. Everyone seems to be related, and not just through blood, but also marriage (gasp!), while plenty of characters share the same name.
Will Ferrell kept the most bizarre memento from his movies
Movie and TV stars who have iconic roles are often keen to ahem – steal – souvenirs as a keepsake from their experience – Mark Hamill kept Luke Skywalker’s boots, Matt Smith kept his sonic screwdriver, Margot Robbie stole Harley Quinn’s baseball bat, Ian McKellen stole the key to Bag End, and Sylvester Stallone even took the (real, alive) turtles from Rocky. Will Ferrell, who is currently promoting Christmas movie Spirited, kept something particularly unique from the set of Step Brothers.
We’re The Millers director was surprised by Will Poulter meme
Filmmaker Sean Anders has a new Christmas movie out called Spirited, and it’s a real treat for the festive season. But, the director has commented on a moment from one of his old comedy movies, We’re the Millers, the impact of which has surprised him. With a portfolio...
Bradley Cooper set to play Bullitt in Steven Spielberg’s new version
Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper are joining forces to make a new Bullitt movie, based on the character famously played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 cop thriller movie. Deadline‘s sources are adamant this is not a remake of the original film, but a new idea centered on the character.
Star Wars Andor episode 10: what happened to Kino Loy?
What happened to Kino Loy? The latest episode of the new Star Wars series, Andor episode 10, was a nail-biting whirlwind and it paved an uncertain future for a new fan-favourite character in the sci-fi series: Kino Loy. Kino Loy was first introduced at the beginning of the prisoner arc...
Chris Hemsworth wants MCU and DCEU crossover, with Thor vs Aquaman
Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in the ever-controversial idea of an MCU and DCEU crossover movie, and has said that he wants to take on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. His comments come off the back of saying that if he were to do another Thor MCU movie, it would likely be his last.
The five best Pokémon movies
What are the five best Pokémon movies? Admittedly, it can sometimes be hard to separate quality from nostalgia, and when it comes to Pokémon, the power of nostalgia is especially potent. That means that creating a list of the best Pokémon movies, whether they’re anime movies or live-action, is a difficult task.
Ke Huy Quan’s mum ruined his first audition for Indiana Jones 2
Ke Huy Quan was one of the best-known child stars of the ’80s, having appeared in Steven Spielberg movies such as The Goonies and Indiana Jones 2 – officially titled Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan isn’t just a famous child star, though; his latest triumph is the 2022 A24 movie Everywhere, Everything All at Once. However, although his current work continues to shine brightly, that doesn’t mean we can’t all go down memory lane for some hilarious behind-the-scenes Indy stories.
Deadpool Christmas movie was scrapped for a disappointing reason
If you’re a Deadpool fan we’ve got some bad news for you: not only was there meant to be a Deadpool Christmas movie, but it was also scrapped for a totally underwhelming reason. The idea of a Deadpool Christmas movie has been floating around for quite some time now – and there was even the Once Upon a Deadpool, which was designed as a Christmas bonus. But what about a full Deadpool Christmas movie?
Quentin Tarantino is making a TV series next year
Quentin Tarantino says that he plans to make an eight-part television series in 2023. He has revealed no further information at this time. He has not directed any television since helming two episodes of CSI in 2005. He brought it up while promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, but it’s unclear if the TV series is related to the book in any way.
Marvel movies are boring people, and there are stats to prove it
The turnover of Marvel movies and Marvel series can seem relentless. There’s just so much to keep track of in the MCU! A new study by Fandom asserts that while most fans are in for the long haul, lots are getting a little tired of it. According to Variety,...
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael explained
Who is Luthen Rael in Star Wars: Andor? There’s always some huge names joining the Star Wars cast these days, but we were especially stoked to see MCU actor Stellan Skarsgård join the Star Wars series Andor, and his character, Luthen Rael, is a fascinating one indeed. Star...
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Chris Hemsworth thinks the next Thor movie should be the last
Chris Hemsworth has done something no original Avenger managed; he’s had four solo Marvel movies, which is an impressive feat for sure. Unlike his old superhero colleagues, as well, he’s not ready to hang up his hammer just yet, although he does think the next time Thor’s called to assemble will probably be the last Thor movie.
Daredevil star shares heartwarming Charlie Cox memory
By now we know that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin are getting their own eighteen-episode Disney Plus series. Unfortunately the rest of the characters from the three-season-long Daredevil Netflix series won’t be coming along, including Matt Murdock’s best friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll).
