Who kills Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon? Like Game of Thrones before it, the new prequel fantasy series House of the Dragon is a complicated old thing. And, because House of the Dragon focuses on the story of the Targaryen family, even more confusion is understandable. Everyone seems to be related, and not just through blood, but also marriage (gasp!), while plenty of characters share the same name.

2 DAYS AGO