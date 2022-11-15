Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
KESQ
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage. Putin, whose attack on Ukraine over the past nine months has devastated the European country and roiled the global economy, declined to attend any of the diplomatic gatherings — and instead found himself subject to significant censure as international opposition to his war appeared to harden.
KESQ
Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days. Japan said it had the potential range to reach the US mainland. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the...
KESQ
Russia says it hopes for “positive outcome” on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Hopes rose on Friday for a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia that could free two detained Americans, after a top Russian official said he foresaw the swap talks one day becoming “a concrete agreement.”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia hoped for a...
KESQ
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
Ukraine’s pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty. The contrast...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by...
KESQ
Qatar 2022: ‘Sport should not be politicized,’ France’s Macron says ahead of World Cup
“Sport should not be politicized,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, three days before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “These questions must be asked whenever the events are awarded,” Macron said. “It should be when hosting the event is decided, whether it is...
KESQ
COP27 summit agrees on landmark climate ‘loss and damage’ fund, but does little to encourage rapid cuts to fossil fuel use
Delegates from nearly 200 counties at the COP27 climate summit have agreed to set up a “loss and damage” fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters, in a landmark deal early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The complete COP27 agreement, of which the fund...
KESQ
Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of “a new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed. Striking photographs released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) appear to show Kim hand in hand with...
KESQ
Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia’s mobilization is mired in problems
Russia’s first mobilization since World War II may be complete, but the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines — and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently drafted...
KESQ
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change
KESQ
World Cup fans acclimatize to desert accommodation — in tents and portacabins
As fans trickle into Qatar, they’re understandably in holiday mode as they look forward to the prospect of a desert World Cup. But where best to stay in a country that is geographically on a peninsula smaller than Connecticut and is the smallest World Cup host in history?. The...
Shoma Uno defends men's title at NHK Trophy
Japan's Shoma Uno defended his men's title at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy, scoring a season best free skate and total score to beat compatriot Sota Yamamoto
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis.The Alliance of Small Island...
KESQ
Travel news: Animal encounters, 2023 vacation inspiration and the world’s most expensive restaurant
The world’s population hit eight billion this week, and sometimes it can feel like they’re all packed on the same flight as you. As airlines shell out more than $600 million in refunds to pandemic-hit US passengers, travelers have been warned to brace for a very busy Thanksgiving season.
KESQ
They fell in love in the 1980s but married other people. 23 years later they reconnected
Grace Migliaccio decided at the last minute not to get on the plane. It was summer 1984. Grace, a recent college graduate in her early 20s, had put all her savings towards a long distance flight from her home in Washington DC to visit her Australian boyfriend, John Hiron. The...
Comments / 0