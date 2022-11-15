Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event
The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to deputy chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just...
Idaho State Journal
New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion
PARIS (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta?. Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer.
