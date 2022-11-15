The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to deputy chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 32 MINUTES AGO