Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?
In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023
The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.
