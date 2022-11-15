Read full article on original website
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities
As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods
You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette
A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette. Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
ERAP in Wyoming to Stop Accepting New Applications
Starting on Nov. 11, Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) stopped accepting new applications for the program due to a lack of federal funding. The change only applies to people who haven't submitted an application before and people who have already been approved can extend their assistance so long as funding is available and people have been using the program for less than 18 months.
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.
