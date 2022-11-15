ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Margot Robbie Finally Addressed Those Viral Photos Of Her Seemingly Crying Outside Cara Delevingne’s House And Said She Actually Had Something In Her Eye

By Ellen Durney
buzzfeednews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Says She's "Pissed Off" Her Fans Feel "Like They Went Through Several Bear Attacks" To Get Tickets To Her Tour

Following days of fans calling on her to speak now, Taylor Swift has released a statement on the chaos Swifties faced while trying to buy tickets to her upcoming tour. After the "Verified Fan" presale went down in flames Tuesday, fans had been silent and patient, pining, and desperately waiting for their idol to address the Ticketmaster glitches that left many unable to get tickets.
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, And The Incoherence of Celebrity Politics

This recent election cycle saw the return of a recurring figure in the American imagination: the hypocritical Hollywood progressive. There have always been celebrities who right-wing critics have called out for both radicalism and not living up to their views. Given gendered double standards, the targets are often women, as was the case with Jane Fonda or Barbra Streisand. But Fonda actually went against media narratives to call out the Vietnam war; Streisand called for boycotts over gay rights before it was the norm.
buzzfeednews.com

I Joined Mastodon And All It Took Was My Sanity And Self-Esteem

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed. As Twitter has been thrown into chaos,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy